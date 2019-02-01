PML-Q won’t part ways with Imran Khan, assures Tariq Bashir Cheema

The PTI-led federal government has, to a great extent, addressed the reservations of PML-Q, said Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan may leave us if he wants but we will not sever our ties to him,” the federal minister told SAMAA TV on Friday. Cheema, who is also secretary general of the PML-Q.

“For the Chaudhry brothers, government positions are nothing new. What they want is mutual respect.”

The Chaudhry brothers’ close aide also responded to a question regarding their association with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was of the view that they did not desert him. “In fact, they never betrayed him. It was Nawaz Sharif who ditched them,” he said. “Even Kulsoom Nawaz, while going to Jeddah, left for the airport from the residence of the Chaudhry brothers.”

The federal minister pointed out that the brothers had hosted Nawaz during the worst days of martial law.

“In Musharraf’s era, Article 6 of the Constitution was to be invoked against the PML-N supremo. At the time, Chaudhry Shujaat spoke to Pervez Musharraf to dissuade him from taking the step,” the PML-Q leader said. “Shujaat asked Musharraf to apply the treason article against him [Shujaat] as well as he was also among Sharif’s aides.”

In November last year, Cheema also raised concerns against Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and called upon the PTI’s senior leader, Jahangir Tareen, to ‘contain’ the governor.

The PML-Q is a major coalition partner of the PTI in Punjab. Central leader Pervaiz Elahi is the speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

