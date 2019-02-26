Put your gadgets aside when the president arrives

February 26, 2019

Photo courtesy: ICMC

People cannot carry their smartphones, laptops or cameras whenever President Arif Alvi speaks at a session.

The president was the chief guest at the First International Conference on Media and Conflict Tuesday morning.

For his security, the campus of Bahria University was sealed a day in advance. Only a few of the organisers were allowed to carry their smartphones. Equipment installed a day before was allowed inside and nothing else.

“Ma’am, we can’t do anything as all of this a part of the standard security protocol for the president,” said one of the organisers from the Pakistan Peace Collective.

Related: Bias is unavoidable, but backbiting and bad information ruin lives: President Arif Alvi

The participants were brought to the venue two hours before the arrival of the president. The delegates were first instructed to deposit their mobile phones and bags at a separate counter. Security officials were deployed outside the varsity’s main auditorium. People stood in long queues outside with an invite in one hand and CNIC in the other. A security officer checked it and then allowed people inside.

After stepping inside, people were allowed to enter after body checks.

The two-hour wait for the president was made worse by organisers constantly telling people to “keep seated” and “maintain silence” as if they were in a classroom.

