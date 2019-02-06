Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan arrested by NAB

Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan has been arrested by NAB in a case involving his possession of assets beyond his known means of income.

He was unable to satisfy NAB regarding his source of income for his properties in Dubai and London.

He is an elected MPA of the Punjab Assembly from Lahore and a senior leader of the PTI.

Aleem appeared before NAB at 11am on Wednesday and was taken into custody. The people who came with him were sent home. He last appeared before NAB on August 10.

The PTI leader has resigned from the post of LG minister and sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The head of NAB’s Lahore branch has said that an impartial investigation is being conducted. He said the bureau does not take into accounts likes and dislikes.

Khan’s lawyer has said that they will be challenging the arrest in court.

In a press release, NAB has said that Khan will be presented in court tomorrow (Feb 7) where they will request the court for his remand.

