Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan arrested by NAB

February 6, 2019

Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan has been arrested by NAB in a case involving his possession of assets beyond his known means of income. 

He was unable to satisfy NAB regarding his source of income for his properties in Dubai and London.

He is an elected MPA of the Punjab Assembly from Lahore and a senior leader of the PTI.

Aleem appeared before NAB at 11am on Wednesday and was taken into custody. The people who came with him were sent home. He last appeared before NAB on August 10.

Related: SC orders action against army officers who ‘engaged in political activity’ during the Faizabad dharna

The PTI leader has resigned from the post of LG minister and sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The head of NAB’s Lahore branch has said that an impartial investigation is being conducted. He said the bureau does not take into accounts likes and dislikes.

Khan’s lawyer has said that they will be challenging the arrest in court.

In a press release, NAB has said that Khan will be presented in court tomorrow (Feb 7) where they will request the court for his remand.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab and KP

February 5, 2019 10:18 pm

Chinese companies are interested in investing in agriculture, housing sectors in Punjab

February 5, 2019 5:27 pm

Hafizabad police arrest husband in the murder of female lawyer

February 3, 2019 6:02 pm

PTI’s Aamir Sultan Cheema emerges victorious after re-polling in Sargodha’s NA-91

February 2, 2019 9:40 pm

Will launch a long march if attempts to undermine the 18th Amendment aren’t stopped, warns Bilawal

February 2, 2019 6:45 pm

Unidentified men attack residence of KP govt’s adviser

February 1, 2019 12:20 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.