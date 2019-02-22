Punjab govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s seminary in Bahawalpur: interior ministry

The Punjab government has taken control over a seminary in Bahawalpur believed to be the headquarters of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The government has taken control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs, the spokesperson said.

The campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students are studying there, he said, adding that the Punjab police are providing security and protection to the campus.

He said the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held a day earlier under the chairperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The National Security Committee further decided that the Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ut-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e- Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organisations by the Ministry of Interior.

The prime minister also directed the interior ministry and security institutions to immediately accelerate actions against the the extremists on ground.

The development comes a week after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy of Indian troops in Pulwama in the Indian-held Kashmir, killing over 40 soldiers. Jaish-e-Mohammad reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

