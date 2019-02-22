Punjab govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Bahawalpur headquarters

February 22, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Punjab government has taken control over banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The government has taken control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs, the spokesperson said.

He said the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held a day earlier under the chairperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students are studying there, he said, adding that the Punjab police are providing security and protection to the campus.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Seven killed, 10 injured in roof collapses after rain lashes Punjab

February 21, 2019 9:26 am

Man gets mugged outside his house in Karachi

February 20, 2019 11:39 pm

Will Durrani’s arrest aggravate tensions between Sindh and the centre?

February 20, 2019 11:12 pm

India’s trade war with Pakistan may cost it $1.8b

February 20, 2019 10:40 pm

Watch: Agha Siraj Durrani’s statement after arrest

February 20, 2019 7:41 pm

Fawad Chaudhry advises Narendra Modi on how to contest the upcoming polls in India

February 20, 2019 7:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.