Punjab govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Bahawalpur headquarters

The Punjab government has taken control over banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The government has taken control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs, the spokesperson said.

He said the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held a day earlier under the chairperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students are studying there, he said, adding that the Punjab police are providing security and protection to the campus.

