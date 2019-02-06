Punjab govt ordered to submit Nawaz Sharif’s medical records in sentence suspension case 

The Islamabad High Court wants to review the medical records of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

It was hearing a petition seeking suspension of the PML-N founder’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case on Wednesday. He was jailed for seven years in the case on December 24. The former premier is currently being treated at Services Hospital in Lahore. It is expected that he will be shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

The court has ordered the Punjab government to submit the documents. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani said that he wants to know why a medical board has been formed.

Nawaz’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, has filed two petitions seeking the suspension of his sentences. He filed a plea challenging the verdict of the accountability court that sentenced him in the Al-Azizia case and another asking for the sentence to be suspended.

Later, he filed a petition asking for the sentence to be suspended on medical grounds. He said that he only wants the sentenced to be delayed because Nawaz is unwell. He is suffering from heart problems, the lawyer said.

Justice Aamer Farooq said that their first petition will be taken up on February 18. “We will review the case then.”

The court ordered the lawyer to submit the reports to the registrar office again.

The case has been adjourned till February 12.

