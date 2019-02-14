CTD officials opened fire on a stationary vehicle in Sahiwal: forensic report

A report of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has cast doubt on the role of the CTD in Sahiwal shooting.

The report said that CTD personnel opened fire on a stationary vehicle.

“The CTD van was transported to the forensic lab on board a truck,” the report said.

The CTD personnel said that men on motorcycles opened fire on their van and they chased them down and shot them.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19. The Punjab government formed an investigation team to probe the case, however, the families of the deceased demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate it instead.

Khalil’s three minor children were also in the car at the time of the incident. Recently, Khalil’s son recorded his statement before the JIT and said the police killed his father, mother and sister after speaking on the phone to someone.

On Thursday, a two-judge bench of Lahore High Court, headed by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, ordered a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal killings.

The inquiry will be led by a Sahiwal sessions judge, ordered the chief justice. He will complete the inquiry within a month, said the top judge of the province.

The government prosecutor informed the court that six people’s statements have been recorded and the suspects have been nominated in the case.

“We gave you a list, did you record their statements?” asked the judge. The court also asked the investigators why the eye witnesses’ statements were not recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.