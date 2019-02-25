PTV managing-director should resign himself, says the information minister

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s thinks Pakistan Television Managing Director Arshad Khan should resign himself.
He was speaking to the media after a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday. It was chaired by Senator Faisal Javed.
“The committee has given a go-ahead for the immediate removal [of the PTV MD] from office. We also recommended the same action,” said the information minister. “The MD’s post has been terminated. Applications for the new MD have been received," he said.
Chaudhry pointed out that the way the PTV’s affairs are being run, it is destined to be closed. Hence, it is needed that its affairs are handed forthwith, he said.
On a question about the absence of the PTV management in the committee’s meet, the minister said they didn’t come as the headquarters have been closed for the last 23 days.
The minister called upon the PTV MD to resign. The final decision will be made by the PM House, he said.
Meanwhile, Senator Javed said the committee will meet to discuss the revamping of the PTV and its technicalities. "The problems of the employees, including pensioners should be resolved. The PML-N’s government had halted the pension – an issue that needs be resolved,” he said.
Replying to a question regarding the PTV MD, he said the matter is under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s review. “We didn’t recommend removing Arshad Khan as the state television’s administration didn’t come,” he said. “The matter will be discussed in the next meeting of the committee.”
