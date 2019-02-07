PTI leader Aleem Khan remanded into NAB custody till Feb 15

February 7, 2019

PTI leader Aleem Khan was remanded into NAB custody till February 15 by an accountability court in Lahore.

During the hearing on Thursday, the NAB prosecutor argued that Khan, who was arrested on Wednesday, had assets beyond his known means of income and an offshore company.

The case has been adjourned till February 15.

Khan resigned from his post as Punjab local government minister after being arrested, a move that was lauded by his fellow PTI leaders.

Related: Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan arrested by NAB

He is facing multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

According to a press release issued by NAB on Wednesday, Khan had misused his authority as general secretary of the Park View Housing Society and as a past member of the provincial assembly, abusing his position to acquire assets beyond his known sources of income.

