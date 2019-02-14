PTI decides to introduce $200b job programme for the youth

February 14, 2019

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to introduce a job programme for the youth of the country.

It will be called the ‘Kamyab Naujawan’ programme.

The $200 billion project is being supported by the State Bank of Pakistan. It aims to provide employment to more than 1 million youngsters. The programme will be launched after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government and SBP have agreed on a strategy for micro and small finance groups.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said educated and skillful youngsters will get an opportunity to come forward in the programme.

He said the project would focus on the education, job opportunities and social engagement for the youth. A branch of the programme will also deal with job opportunities in the small and medium enterprises industry.

One Comment

  1. Naheem   February 14, 2019 5:26 pm/ Reply

    200 billion rupees not dollars


