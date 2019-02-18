PSP worker shot dead in Karachi

February 18, 2019

Unidentified men on a motorcycle shot dead Pak Sarzameen Party worker Adeel Habib near Five Star Chowrangi in Karachi on Monday.

He contested the general elections for the PS-122 seat. He received 1,978 votes.

PSP leader Asif Hasnain said Indian intelligence agencies were behind the killing.

Police has sent seven empty bullet shells for forensic examination. Police said 9mm and 30 bore pistols were used to kill Habib.

Separately, police said three people were injured in another firing incident in Liaquatabad.

The injured included two women. The incident was reportedly a case of personal enmity.

