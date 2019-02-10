PSP leader escapes attempt on his life in Karachi’s Defence

February 10, 2019




A PSP leader escaped an attempt on his life in Karachi's Defence on Saturday night.

Mir Atiq Talpur, the secretary general of the PSP's Sindh chapter, said three young men, wearing pants and shirts with their faces covered, approached his car in another vehicle and when he tried to get away, they fired straight at the vehicle, hitting his bumper.

He said the attempted attack took place in Defence Phase VI on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz while he was out for dinner with his family.

Related: Has Mustafa Kamal dissolved the PSP?

Talpur has reported the incident to the Darakshan police.

On December 24, two people were killed after gunmen opened fire on a PSP office in Karachi's NazimabadTwo others were injured.

