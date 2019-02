Live: Islamabad United manage just 125 against Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans are fielding first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter against defending champions Islamabad United at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 8: Multan Sultans 40-2 (require 86 more runs to win)

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Shan Masood, OUT

WICKET: Shan Masood run out (Shadab Khan) 26 (20b 4×4 0x6)

Superb bit of fielding by Shadab Khan, who runs out Shan Masood with a direct-hit from backward point

Faheem Ashraf to Shan Masood, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Evans, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Shan Masood, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 34-1 (require 92 more runs to win)

10 runs come off Shadab’s over as Multan Sultans target the out-of-form spinner

Shadab Khan to Shan Masood, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Laurie Evans, 2 runs

Shadab Khan to Shan Masood, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Shan Masood, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 24-1 (require 102 more runs to win)

Faheem Ashraf gives away just one run and almost dismisses the lucky Laurie Evans in a superb over

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Laurie Evans, no run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 23-1 (require 103 more runs to win)

Seven runs come off the last over as Multan Sultans keep the scorecard ticking along nicely

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, no run

Samit Patel to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Samit Patel to Laurie Evans, no run

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, 1 run

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, FOUR

Samit Patel to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 16-1 (require 110 more runs to win)

11 runs come off the over as Multans Sultans finally find the boundary

Waqas Maqsood to Shan Masood, no run

Waqas Maqsood to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Waqas Maqsood to Shan Masood, 1 run

Waqas Maqsood to Shan Masood, FOUR

Waqas Maqsood to Shan Masood, 2 runs

Waqas Maqsood to Evans, 3 runs

Over 3: Multan Sultans 5-1 (require 121 more runs to win)

Only two runs come off Samit Patel’s over with Multan Sultans off to a slow start

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, no run

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, no run

Samit Patel to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Samit Patel to Laurie Evans, no run

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, 1 run

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 3-1 (require 123 runs to win)

One runs and the important wicket of Charles come in that Waqas Maqsood over

Waqas Maqsood to Laurie Evans, no run

Waqas Maqsood to Laurie Evans, no run

Waqas Maqsood to Laurie Evans, no run

Waqas Maqsood to Johson Charles, OUT

WICKET: Johnson Charles c Luke Ronchi b Waqas Maqsood 0 (6b 0x4 0x6)

Waqas Maqsood to Johnson Charles, no run

Waqas Maqsood to Shan Masood, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 2-0 (require 124 more runs to win)

Just two runs off the first over as Samit Patel keeps it tight

Samit Patel to Johnson Charles, no run

Samit Patel to Johnson Charles, no run

Samit Patel to Johnson Charles, no run

Samit Patel to Johnson Charles, no run

Samit Patel to Johnson Charles, wide

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, 1 run

Samit Patel to Shan Masood, no run

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Over 20: Islamabad United 125-7

Seven runs come off the last over as Islamabad United end their innings on a disappointing 125-7

Andre Russell to Samit Patel, 1 run

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Andre Russell to Samit Patel, 1 run

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, 1 bye

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, 2 runs

Andre Russell to Samit Patel, 1 run

Over 19: Islamabad United 118-7

13 runs come off Junaid Khan’s over as Faheem Ashraf hits him for a six and a four

Junaid Khan to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Faheem Ashraf, SIX

Junaid Khan to Faheem Ashraf, no run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, 1 run

Over 18: Islamabad United 105-7

Six runs come off the last over as Islamabad United still fail to find boundaries

Andre Russell to Samit Patel, 1 run

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Andre Russell to Samit Patel, 1 run

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, 2 runs

Andre Russell to Faheem Ashraf, no run

Over 17: Islamabad United 99-7

Five runs and a wicket come off the last over as Ali Shafiq finishes his four-over spell for an incredibly impressive 11-2

Ali Shafiq to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Samit Patel, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Faheem Ashraf, no run

Ali Shafiq to Shadab Khan, OUT

WICKET: Shadab Khan b Ali Shafiq 15 (17b 0x4 0x6)

Ali Shafiq to Shadab Khan, 2 runs

Over 16: Islamabad United 94-6

Four runs come off the last over as Muhammad Irfan finishes his four overs with an impressive 17-1

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Shadab Khan, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Shadab Khan, 2 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run

Over 15: Islamabad United 90-6

Three runs come off Ali Shafiq’s over as United find no boundaries in his over.

Ali Shafiq to Shadab Khan, no run

Ali Shafiq to Samit Patel, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Samit Patel, no run

Ali Shafiq to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Shadab Khan, no run

Ali Shafiq to Samit Patel, 1 run

Over 14: Islamabad United 87-6

A four and three singles come off Junaid Khan’s over as United try to keep the scoreboard ticking

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, no run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, no run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, FOUR

Over 13: Islamabad United 80-6

Three runs come off the over as Shahid Afridi drops Samit Patel. Afridi was superb today, claiming 18-2 in his four overs

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, no run

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, no run

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, no run

Shahid Afridi to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, 1 run

Over 12: Islamabad United 77-6

Just four runs as well as a wicket come off Junaid Khan’s over as Islamabad plummet further

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, no run

Junaid Khan to Asif Ali, OUT

Asif Ali c Johnson Charles b Junaid Khan 2 (5b 0x4 0x6)

Asif Ali departs after scoring two runs as Sultans keeper takes a beautiful catch off Junaid Khan’s bowling

Junaid Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Asif Ali, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Over 11: Islamabad United 73-5

Three runs and a wicket come off Afridi’s over as United continue to struggle

Shahid Afridi to Asif Ali, no run

Shahid Afridi to Asif Ali, no run

Shahid Afridi to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Asif Ali, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Salt, OUT

WICKET: Phil Salt b Shahid Afridi 4 (2b 1×4 0x6)

Shahid Afridi to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Over 10: Islamabad United 70-4

Nine runs and a wicket come off Junaid Khan’s over as Islamabad United continue to lose wickets

Junaid Khan to Salt, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Shadab Khan, no run

Junaid Khan to Shadab Khan, 2 runs

Junaid Khan to Hussain Talat, OUT

WICKET: Hussain Talat c Shahid Afridi b Junaid Khan 7 (12b 0x4 0x6)

Junaid Khan to Hussain Talat, 2 runs

Over 9: Islamabad United 61-3

Shahid Afridi removes the dangerous Luke Ronchi as tries to hit him over mid-wicket

Shahid Afridi to Luke Ronchi, OUT

WICKET: Luke Ronchi c Junaid Khan b Shahid Afridi 51 (33b 1×4 5×6)

Shahid Afridi to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Hussain Talat, no run

Shahid Afridi to Hussain Talat, no run

Shahid Afridi to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Over 8: Islamabad United 58-2

20 runs come off Russell’s over as Luke Ronchi hits him for two sixes and a four before completing his fifty.

Andre Russell to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Andre Russell to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Andre Russell to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Andre Russell to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Andre Russell to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Andre Russell to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs

Over 7: Islamabad United 38-2

Shahid Afridi to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Luke Ronchi, no run

Shahid Afridi to Ronchi, SIX

Shahid Afridi to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Shahid Afridi to Hussain Talat, no run

Shahid Afridi to Ronchi, 1 run

Over 6: Islamabad United 29-2

Three runs come off Irfan’s over as United struggle to score runs after losing two early wickets.

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Hussain Talat, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Over 5: Islamabad United 26-2

Ali Shafiq to Cameron Delport, no run

Ali Shafiq to Cameron Delport, OUT

WICKET: Cameron Delport c Mohammad Irfan b Ali Shafiq 0 (4b 0x4 0x6)

Ali Shafiq to Cameron Delport, no run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, no run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, no run

Over 4: Islamabad United 25-1

Five runs and Rizwan’s wicket come off the last over as Muhammad Irfan continues to tease United batsmen.

Mohammad Irfan to Cameron Delport, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Cameron Delport, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Rizwan Hussain, OUT

WICKET: Rizwan Hussain c Chris Evans b Mohammad Irfan 4 (8b 0x4 0x6)

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs + no ball

Mohammad Irfan to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Over 3: Islamabad United 20-0

Two runs come off Ali Shafiq’s over as United openers struggle to read his pace variations

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, no run

Ali Shafiq to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ali Shafiq to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, no run

Over 2: Islamabad United 18-0

Luke Ronchi gets going with two sixes in 14-run over

Chris Green to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, no run

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Chris Green to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Over 1: Islamabad United 4-0

Muhammad Irfan bowls a tight first over, giving only 4 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Multan Sultans XI: Shan Masood, Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik (captain), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan and Ali Shafiq.

Islamabad United XI: Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Rizwan Hussain, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami (captain) and Waqas Maqsood.