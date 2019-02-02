Prepare to pay more tax on plots as govt revises its property values

The official prices of property have been increased an average of 20% in 21 cities in Pakistan as the government tries to counter tax evasion.

These prices are called valuation rates by the FBR. They are the rates for property set by the District Commissioner offices across the country. They are much lower than the market rates for land.

So, when you buy land, for example, you usually pay the market rate. But you pay taxes on it, which are determined by the official government price of the land. The government is fixing this anomaly in order to get people to pay what should be closer to a realistic tax.

On Friday night, the FBR announced the new rates for major cities: Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Sukkur.

Whenever a person buys land, the government charges the buyer withholding tax and the seller capital gain tax. In reality, however, what usually happens is that the buyer and seller give a lower price for the property so they can pay less tax each. This is called undervaluing property.

For instance, take the case of a person buying a house for Rs5 million, which is its market value. The buyer asks the seller to make a sale deed for only Rs3 million. This undervalued price tag allows the buyer to save on withholding tax and the seller save on paying capital gains tax.

The government is trying to bring federal valuation rates and provincial valuation rates closer to the market values of property so sellers and buyers are not able to evade paying tax.

The government has also increased the number of categories of property by their value slabs.

In Karachi, for example, the categories for properties have been increased from nine to 11.

The A1 category is for Defence, Clifton, Civil Lines, Bath Island, Garden East, Gulshan Iqbal, KDA, Abdullah Haroon Road, Burns Road, and Fatima Jinnah Colony among other expensive neighbourhoods. In these areas, residential open plots now cost Rs42,000 per square yard. The price was fixed at Rs35,000 per square yard previously.

The residential built-up property now costs Rs48,000 per square yard, which was Rs40,000 per square yard before.

In Islamabad, Sector E7 has been identified as the most expensive area with residential property costing Rs68,580 per square yard. It used to cost Rs57, 150 per square yard. The price of residential plots in Sectors F6 and F7 has been increased from Rs48,5000 to Rs58, 260 per square yard. In Sector F10, the price has been increased from Rs42, 050 to Rs50,460 per square yard.