PPP names Bilawal to head National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights

The PPP has nominated its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to chair the National Assembly’s standing committee on human rights.

The elections for the chairmanships of the standing committees will be held next week. The PTI-led government and the opposition had reached a consensus on the formation of the standing committees last month.

“The treasury and the opposition have already completed the discussion in connection with the NA committees,” said PPP leader Farhatullah Babar told SAMAA TV on Friday.

Related: 47 parliamentary, standing committees to be presented for National Assembly’s approval next week

“Bilawal Bhutto will be a good addition and he will play an effective role in the human rights committee.”

The PPP leader said the chairperson is currently abroad, however, he can be named for the position in his absence.

The lower house has 34 standing committees. The only committee chairperson to have been appointed is Riaz Fatyana of the law and justice committee.

Every ministry should have a standing committee in the National Assembly, according to the lower house’s rules.

Related: Opposition to nominate Hamza Shahbaz name for the role of Punjab PAC chairperson

Standing committees examine bills referred to them by the house and submit its reports to the assembly.

They are empowered to examine the expenditures, administration, delegated acts of legislation, public petitions and policies of ministries and their associated public bodies.

Members of committees are elected by the National Assembly within 30 days of the election of the leader of the house. However, the assembly failed to meet the deadline, thanks to the differences between the treasury and opposition benches.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.