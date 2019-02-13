Postmortem report confirms eight-year-old was beaten to death at Lahore seminary

February 13, 2019




A postmortem report has confirmed that the eight-year-old child killed in Lahore on February 7 was beaten to death.

He died at a seminary in Lahore's Baghbanpura neighbourhood after being beaten up by a seminary teacher, Qari Faiz.

The postmortem report confirmed that the child suffered injuries to his head, face and back.

Faiz has obtained pre-arrest bail.

The police lodged a case after the family’s protests. His family said their son’s teacher called them up after beating him and said they were taking him to the hospital because he was unwell. But by the time the child’s family reached the hospital, he had already died, the family said.

2 Comments

  1. Anonymous   February 13, 2019 8:06 pm/ Reply

    This is sad and such cases must be dealt with iron hand, no bail.

  2. Arif   February 13, 2019 8:53 pm/ Reply

    Stone heated beast in disguise at large under the the shelter of bail. Who will provide justice or else wait for Allah’s will in this world & thereafter.


