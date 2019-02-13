Postmortem report confirms eight-year-old was beaten to death at Lahore seminary

A postmortem report has confirmed that the eight-year-old child killed in Lahore on February 7 was beaten to death.
He died at a seminary in Lahore's Baghbanpura neighbourhood after being beaten up by a seminary teacher, Qari Faiz.
The postmortem report confirmed that the child suffered injuries to his head, face and back.
Related: Lahore seminary teacher accused of beating up 12-year-old child to death
Faiz has obtained pre-arrest bail.
The police lodged a case after the family’s protests. His family said their son’s teacher called them up after beating him and said they were taking him to the hospital because he was unwell. But by the time the child’s family reached the hospital, he had already died, the family said.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
This is sad and such cases must be dealt with iron hand, no bail.
Stone heated beast in disguise at large under the the shelter of bail. Who will provide justice or else wait for Allah’s will in this world & thereafter.