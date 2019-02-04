Political ‘leeches’ responsible for government’s decision to increase gas prices, end Hajj subsidy: Fawad Chaudhry

The PTI government’s decision to increase gas prices and end Hajj subsidy was taken because of political “leeches” who have been ruling since the last 10 years, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

“The decisions have been taken because of the leeches which have been sucking the nation’s blood for the last 10 years,” he wrote in a tweet on Monday. “Now, everyone is feeling the pain caused by them. It is important to remove them and kill them.”

He added, “If we don’t kill them then the dream of one Pakistan will never be fulfilled.”

The government approved the new Hajj policy for 2019 without any subsidy on January 31. Without a subsidy, the pilgrimage will cost people in the southern areas of the country Rs436,000 while people in the northern areas will pay Rs426,000.

The expense for Hajj has increased by Rs100,000 compared to last year.

The ministry of religious affairs had requested a subsidy of Rs45,000 but the government did not approve it.