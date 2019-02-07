Policing responsibility in the merged districts given to Levies and Khasadar forces

February 7, 2019

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to give policing responsibilities in the merged districts to the Khasadar and Levies forces.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by KP Governor Shah Farman. It was attended by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood and KP Inspector-General Salahuddin Mahsud.

A statement issued by the KP information department said that the officials agreed to enact the KP Khasadar Act and KP Levies Act to entrust policing in the merged districts to both the forces.

It said that the KP home and tribal affairs department has been tasked to prepare draft legislation for these laws within 10 days. It was also decided that both forces would be under the control of the KP police chief and the legislation would ensure that the current perks and privileges are given to the forces.

The meeting also decided that the district police officers will be given additional charge of commander Levies and the director general of Levies would be a police officer appointed by the KP police chief.

 
 
 

