Policeman killed after suspected drug dealers open fire in Pak Colony

February 13, 2019

Photo: AFP

A policeman was killed in Karachi’s Pak Colony Tuesday night after suspected drug dealers opened fire at him. 

The policeman, who has been identified as Farooq, was in plainclothes when the suspects, opened fire in a congested lane in the Old Golimar area. He was critically injured in the firing.

The suspects managed to flee even though the police returned fire.

Pak Colony DSP Ghulam Akbar Chandio confirmed the news and said the police found eight shells from a 9mm pistol at the scene.

Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam has taken notice and summoned a report from the West SSP.

The policeman was laid to rest in Karachi on Wednesday morning.

