Hospital confirms five children and their mother died of food poisoning in Karachi

February 22, 2019
, and

Six members of a family died in Karachi early Friday morning and the police say the cause of death was food poisoning.

The family was from Balochistan’s Pishin and it is unclear where they ate the food that caused them to get sick. They arrived in Karachi at around 11pm.

On the way, they ate food at a street-side restaurant in Khuzdar and when they got to Karachi they ordered biryani from a restaurant in Saddar. The police say they ate at the Naubahar restaurant in Saddar.

The children have been identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Abdul Ali, four-year-old Aziz Faisal, six-year-old Aliya, seven-year-old Tauheed and nine-year-old Salwa. The sixth victim was their mother.

Related: 15 people fall sick after eating food from Karachi shop

They were staying at a Qasr-e-Naz (government lodges) in Karachi. The father, identified as Faisal who is a land owner, took his wife and sister to the Aga Khan University Hospital when they began feeling sick at around 3am. When he came back to their lodgings, he found his children were all dead. His sister is still being treated at the hospital.

The police are investigating what they ate and, according to SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah, they are sending teams to both restaurants to get samples of the food.

The hospital has confirmed that the cause of death was food poisoning. However, the final cause of death will be determined once the medico-legal officer files their report. The bodies are being taken to Jinnah hospital for postmortem examinations.

The police believe the poisoned food might have been the food consumed in Khuzdar because food poisoning’s effects take five to six hours to appear.

