Police foil bid to smuggle 60,000 litres of Iranian diesel in Balochistan’s Hub

The Crime Investigation Agencry (CIA) foiled a smuggling bid in Hub early Friday morning. They seized 60,000 litres of Iranian diesel and three kilogrammes of charas from seven trucks.

Twelve suspects were also arrested.

CIA DSP Munawwar Ali Shah Sheikh conducted the raid on the orders of Lasbela SSP Aga Ramzan Ali.

The CIA said that the suspects had hidden the Iranian diesel in secret tanks and were smuggling it into Sindh.

The vehicles have been shifted to a CIA centre.

