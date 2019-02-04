Police arrest suspect in Khairpur ‘honour killing’ case

Khairpur police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was killed on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ghaffar Wassan, was identified by the girl’s mother, the police said.

However, the family maintained that she was killed by PPP leader Manzoor Wassan’s nephew Zulfiqar Wassan.

The girl reportedly disappeared from her home a week ago and returned a day before she was killed.

The police have registered an FIR against Zulfiqar Wassan and other unidentified men for killing the girl in the name of ‘honour’. However, the parents said it was not an honour killing.

SAMAA TV made several requests to the police but they didn’t respond. Her parents too have disappeared from the scene and were not at home when the reporters tried to speak with them.

PML-F MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi spoke about the girl on the floor of the Sindh Assembly and warned that they won’t let the speaker run the assembly if they don’t get the answers they are looking for.

Abbasi urged PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to look into the matter, saying his mother will question him on the Day of Judgment if the killers of her daughter are not arrested.

She said that the girl was killed in front of her mother and the police was trying to save the main culprit.

The girl’s mother said that she was killed by Zulfiqar Wassan, Abbasi said.