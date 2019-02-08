PML-Q’s Ammar Yasir to withdraw his resignation as Punjab mines and minerals minister

PML-Q leader Ammar Yasir has decided to withdraw his resignation as Punjab mines and minerals minister.

He said he resigned after unwarranted interference, undue pressure and hurdles in his ministry. “Owing to undue pressure and hurdles, I can no longer perform my duties, therefore, I resign,” the minister had stated. However, the issues seem to have been resolved after assurances from the PTI-led government.

Yasir was elected from PP-24 Chakwal during the July 25 elections and took oath as a minister on August 15, 2018.

He will officially retract his resignation after returning from Umrah, according to informed sources. They also said that the PML-Q will get another ministry in the Centre.

Related: PML-Q won’t part ways with Imran Khan, assures Tariq Bashir Cheema

On February 1, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema had said that the PTI-led federal government has, to a great extent, addressed the reservations of the PML-Q.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan may leave us if he wants but we will not sever our ties to him,” the federal minister had told SAMAA TV. Cheema is also secretary general of the PML-Q.

On January 21, during a meeting presided over by Chaudhry Shujaat in Islamabad, party leaders from the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments said the PTI-led government was intruding in their constituencies. They said the government was not treating them like coalition partners in their constituencies.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.