PML-Q is not a part of any conspiracy against Usman Buzdar, says Chaudhry Shujaat

February 10, 2019

The PML-Q will not become a part of any conspiracy against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

“People want to create hurdles to stop the government from functioning properly,” said the PML-Q chief after a meeting on Sunday. They want the ruling coalition to fall apart, he said. “We will support the federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq met with Chaudhry Shujaat and Moonis Elahi in Gujrat.

Related: PML-Q gets another ministry in Punjab

“There are rumours that some political plots are being made to topple the Usman Buzdar government,” he said. “We, however, will never become a part of any such conspiracy.”

He denied reports that a PML-Q leader met with PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

PTI leader Naeemul Haq said the government’s alliance with the PML-Q is quite strong.

Related: PML-Q won’t part ways with Imran Khan, assures Tariq Bashir Cheema

The PM’s adviser said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is playing a vital role in his position as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly. He said two PML-Q ministers are a part of the cabinet and the government will take more ministers from PML-Qm whenever the federal or provincial cabinets are expanded.

“Chaudhry Shujaat is a seasoned politician. We have learned a lot from him and will continue doing so in the future too,” he added.

 

 
 
 

