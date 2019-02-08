PML-Q gets another ministry in Punjab

Party leader Muhammad Rizwan took oath as a Punjab minister on Friday. Governor Muhammad Chaudhry Sarwar administered the oath. The Punjab cabinet has expanded to 44 members now.PML-Q leader Ammar Yasir has decided to withdraw his resignation as Punjab mines and minerals minister too. He is expected to take it back after completing his Umrah.Another party leader Sajjad Bhatti has been made a parliamentary secretary.Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the plan to topple the government will never succeed. The opposition parties wanted to topple the government in Punjab. Their efforts have failed, he added.On January 21, during a meeting presided over by Chaudhry Shujaat in Islamabad, party leaders from the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments said the PTI-led government was intruding in their constituencies. They said the government was not treating them like coalition partners in their constituencies. This created some differences between the two parties.On February 1, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema had said that the PTI-led federal government has, to a great extent, addressed the reservations of the PML-Q. “Prime Minister Imran Khan may leave us if he wants but we will not sever our ties to him,” the federal minister had told SAMAA TV. Cheema is also secretary general of the PML-Q.