Never miss a train again with Pakistan Railways’ tracking app

Pakistan Railways has launched a new tracking system for all the people who constantly worry about missing their trains.

The app, Pak Rail Live, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a ceremony at PM House on Tuesday.

Pak Rail Live will allow people with an opportunity to track trains in real time. People will get notifications about estimated arrival time and pre-arrival of any train. The app is currently only available on iOS devices.

In a video message on Twitter, Rasheed explained that people will be able to track the location and time of the train through a tracker mobile app of the Pakistan Railways. He said the tracking system will also be available on freight trains.

‘Naya Pakistan’ aims to make the lives of ordinary people easier, said Imran Khan. “Train is used very commonly by the people of Pakistan. It is more convenient,” he remarked. “You can see how the previous governments spent money on projects which catered to the elite class and ignored the railway department.”

He added, “We want to take our train system to the next level.”

The premier also inaugurated the Thal Express train. The train will set off from Rawalpindi at 7am in the morning on Wednesday and reach Multan, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in a press conference.

The Thal Express will run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Muzzafargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Kundian, and Mianwali.

