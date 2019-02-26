National Security Commission rejects India’s ‘baseless and fictional’ claims on LoC violation

A National Security Commission meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected India’s ‘baseless and fictional’ claims on its Line of Control violation.

The National Security Commission has invited the world to visit the area India says it bombed to disprove the latter’s claims. The meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday was attended by top officials from the defence and foreign ministries.

Participants are being briefed on what exactly happened earlier this morning when two Indian aircraft breached the Line of Control and dropped a payload near Balakot. The ISPR chief had said that no casualties or damage was incurred in the incident.

The meeting’s participants were told that the Pakistan Air Force stopped the Indian planes from entering more than three to four miles into the country and forced them to turn back.

They discussed Pakistan’s strategy and response.

PM Khan and the other participants were also briefed on the fact that Pakistan’s institutions are on alert. They were also told about the preparations being made.

