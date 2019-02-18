PM Khan thinks MBS would’ve gotten more votes than him

February 18, 2019

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman meets Prime Minister Imran Khan after arriving in Pakistan. Photo: PTI/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is more popular than him. 

“I woke up this morning, looked at my mobile phone and realised that the [Saudi Crown Prince] would’ve gotten more votes than me if he contested the elections,” said Imran Khan while addressing a press conference at Nur Khan Airbase.

Prince Muhammad came to Pakistan for a two-day visit on Sunday evening. During the visit, the countries signed agreements worth $20 billion and the crown prince allowed the release of 2,107 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi jails.

“Thank you for the release of prisoners,” he said. You announced that the prisoners will be freed soon, he added.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have a relationship that is developing into different spheres, the premier said. “The MoUs are a reflection of those enhanced relations.”

He told the crown prince to consider Pakistan as his “second home.”

 

 

 
 
 

