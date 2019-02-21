PM Khan authorises armed forces to ‘respond decisively’ to any Indian misadventure

February 21, 2019

The National Security Committee has categorically denied Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian troops were killed, Radio Pakistan reported.

An NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The state is capable of protecting its people, PM Khan said, authorising the armed forces to “respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India”.

The NSC said that Pakistan has sincerely offered India its assistance to investigate the terror attack in Kashmir. Pakistan expects India to positively respond to its offer, the council said.

Pakistan will take action against anyone found using its soil for terrorism if India provides tangible evidence, the committee said.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Kashmir on alert as tensions with India rise

February 21, 2019 6:10 pm

BCCI may ask ICC to ban Pakistan from World Cup

February 21, 2019 4:58 pm

Supreme Court acquits two men in a murder case after six years

February 21, 2019 4:42 pm

Saudi Arabia wants the Kashmir issue to be resolved peacefully and amicably

February 21, 2019 10:31 am

India’s trade war with Pakistan may cost it $1.8b

February 20, 2019 10:40 pm

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers

February 20, 2019 9:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.