PM Khan authorises armed forces to ‘respond decisively’ to any Indian misadventure

The National Security Committee has categorically denied Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian troops were killed, Radio Pakistan reported.

An NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The state is capable of protecting its people, PM Khan said, authorising the armed forces to “respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India”.

The NSC said that Pakistan has sincerely offered India its assistance to investigate the terror attack in Kashmir. Pakistan expects India to positively respond to its offer, the council said.

Pakistan will take action against anyone found using its soil for terrorism if India provides tangible evidence, the committee said.