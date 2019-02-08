PM Khan assures to end political interference in bureaucracy

February 8, 2019

 

 

Photo: Online

The PTI government is taking a hard line over political interference in bureaucracy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to depoliticise the bureaucracy while chairing a meeting of a task force on civil service reforms on Friday. The government has embarked on a six-month to reform the country’s bureaucrats. He said we are committed to protecting the integrity and security of tenure of bureaucrats.

The existing government system cannot compete with the private sector where merit determines the positions and seniority.

Merit and accountability help countries progress. The premier remarked that Pakistan’s civil service was known for producing quality bureaucrats in 1960s and 1970s. People from foreign countries came here to get trained. Political interference over time has caused its downfall, PM Khan added.

Imran Khan remarked that it is necessary for politicians to get training to stop political interference. The country’s resources should not be wasted and it is important to focus on education and health sectors, he added.

It’s an era of specialisation and only experts can now work in different fields, said the prime minister.

 

