PM Imran Khan to visit Dubai on Feb 10

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dubai on February 10 for a day to participate in the seventh edition of the annual World Government Summit.

He is going to the UAE on the invitation of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The annual gathering of heads of states/government, policymakers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, a foreign office statement said.

According to the foreign office spokesperson, PM Khan will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

The prime minister will also meet the UAE leadership.

He will be accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, maritime affairs, and adviser to the prime minister on commerce, the statement added.