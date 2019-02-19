PM Imran Khan to give policy statement on Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give a policy statement on Pulwama attack today (Tuesday) at 1 pm.

PTV will broadcast the state address.

PM will give Pakistan Policy statement on #Pulwama today tentatively at 1 PM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 19, 2019

Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian forces. JeM reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Without any investigation, the Indian media and officials blamed Pakistan for supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group.

Related: Pakistan wants UN secretary general to take note of Indian response to Pulwama attack

However, Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

The accusations have flared up tensions in the region.

Pakistan requested UN Secretary-General António Guterres to take notice of the recent irresponsible tactics by the Indian government to flare up tensions in the region. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to him. He raised concerns over the “negative tactics” of the Narendra Modi’s government ahead of the elections in India.