PM Imran Khan to give policy statement on Pulwama attack

February 19, 2019

 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give a policy statement on Pulwama attack today (Tuesday) at 1 pm. 

PTV will broadcast the state address.

Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian forces. JeM reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Without any investigation, the Indian media and officials blamed Pakistan for supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group.

However, Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

The accusations have flared up tensions in the region.

Pakistan requested UN Secretary-General António Guterres to take notice of the recent irresponsible tactics by the Indian government to flare up tensions in the region. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to him. He raised concerns over the “negative tactics” of the Narendra Modi’s government ahead of the elections in India.

 

 
 
 

