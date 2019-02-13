PM Imran Khan is happy the Pakistan Citizens Portal bagged second place at the World Government Summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the success of the Pakistan Citizen Portal app and congratulated the team behind it after it landed second place in the World Government Summit’s mobile application competition.

The government-owned app won second prize at the summit, that recently concluded in Dubai. Prominent government officials and industry leaders from around the world, including PM Khan attended the summit.

The premier tweeted about the recognition the app won at the summit, highlighting that this is the first time a government-run mobile app has achieved such success.

Creating a direct link with the people to provide for resolution of their problems has led to the incredible success of my complaint cell in the PM Office. pic.twitter.com/xJZWzHykpo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2019

The app was competing against 4,646 other mobile apps from 87 countries. It was announced as the second best app in the Best Citizen Service Delivery Competition.

Indonesia’s Qlue Smart City app topped the competition, while an app from the United States got the third prize.

On October 28 last year, the PM launched the portal with the promise of connecting people to the government. He pledged that the app would bring about a change in Pakistan.

Related: Pakistanis register 100,000 complaints through citizens’ portal

“This is Naya [new] Pakistan,” he had remarked while addressing the launching ceremony. “The old Pakistan had a colonial mindset. The poor had to wait in long queues outside government offices to get their work done, while the rich would just pay and get everything done in few minutes,” he said.

The complaint cell will help the government improve its policy and fight corruption, he said. “We will know what is happening in the country. I will get to know about the performance of my ministers. This is a new era of accountability.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.