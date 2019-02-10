PM Imran Khan meets Abu Dhabi crown prince ahead of Dubai summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.

The premier arrived in Dubai on Sunday to attend the 7th World Government Summit.

He was received by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi at the Royal Air-Wing, Dubai. The prime minister is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry among others.

PM Khan will also be making the key note address at the World Government Summit where he will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

He is also expected to highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan to encourage investment in the different sectors of Pakistan economy.

