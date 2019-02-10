PM Imran Khan meets Abu Dhabi crown prince ahead of Dubai summit

February 10, 2019

Photo: Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.

The premier arrived in Dubai on Sunday to attend the 7th World Government Summit.

He was received by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi at the Royal Air-Wing, Dubai. The prime minister is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry among others.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Prime Minister Imran Khan upon arrival to Dubai on February 10, 2019. Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

PM Khan will also be making the key note address at the World Government Summit where he will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Dubai to attend World Government Summit on February 10, 2019. Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

He is also expected to highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan to encourage investment in the different sectors of Pakistan economy.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Reforms are painful but essential, PM Khan tells World Government Summit

February 10, 2019 7:13 pm

PM Imran Khan meets IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Dubai

February 10, 2019 6:20 pm

Hindi is now the third official court language in Abu Dhabi

February 10, 2019 3:09 pm

FIA arrests senior journalist under cybercrime law

February 9, 2019 8:35 pm

‘After Aleem Khan’s arrest, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is next’

February 9, 2019 5:43 pm

Mahira Khan, Sanam Marvi and other Pakistani celebrities to attend India’s Urdu fest in Dubai

February 9, 2019 4:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.