PM Imran Khan, ex-COAS Raheel Sharif discuss national, regional peace and security

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Alliance against Terrorism General (retired) Raheel Sharif met at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday.

General (retd) Sharif is on a two-day visit to Pakistan as part of the delegation of the Saudi-led alliance of the Muslim countries.

The two leaders also discussed the national and international security situation.

General (retd) Sharif also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier in the day.

Qureshi discussed regional stability with the former army chief in a meeting at the Foreign Office. During the meeting, Sharif apprised Qureshi of counter-terrorism steps taken by the IMCTC.

This is the first time the 41-nation coalition, which is based in Saudi Arabia, is visiting Pakistan.