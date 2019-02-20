PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting on Feb 21

February 20, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday (February 21). The cabinet will discuss a 13-point agenda.

The issue of the office term of government officers will also be put before the cabinet members.

The federal cabinet is expected to give the go-ahead to the imposition of a health levy on cigarettes as well as drinks with health hazards.

Related: Federal cabinet to meet ahead of PM Khan’s China visit

The federal cabinet has the approval of audits of NADRA accounts on its agenda as well.

The cabinet is also expected to approve the appointment of the chairpeople of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution and the Implementation Tribunal for Newspapers Employees.

The federal cabinet will also approve the signing of different MoUs between institutions in Pakistan and China. The issue regarding the repatriation of British citizen Abdul Qadir Ahsan will also be discussed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sheikh Rashid is all praises for PM Khan’s state address after the Pulwama attack

February 19, 2019 7:10 pm

Pakistani nationals ordered to leave Indian city within 48 hours: report

February 19, 2019 4:15 pm

PM Khan thinks MBS would’ve gotten more votes than him

February 18, 2019 5:46 pm

We believe in Pakistan’s future, says Saudi crown prince as visit comes to an end

February 18, 2019 5:25 pm

India takes down Imran Khan’s portraits from cricket stadiums

February 18, 2019 3:25 pm

We cannot say no to Pakistan, says Saudi crown prince

February 17, 2019 11:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.