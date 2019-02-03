PM Imran Khan approves establishment of clean water authority in Punjab

February 3, 2019

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of an authority to provide clean drinking water in Punjab.

The premier chaired a high level meeting at Chief Minister Office in Lahore on Sunday. Senior officials including Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq attended the meeting.

PM Khan also met the Punjab governor during a separate meeting earlier in the day. During the meeting, the PM Khan issued directives to ensure the availability of clean drinking water to the people of the province. “Legislation will soon be expedited to form the water authority,” he assured.

Related: Imran Khan arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit

The prime minister arrived in Lahore Sunday afternoon for a day-long visit. The chief minister received him on his arrival at the CM Office.

PM Khan also held a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister, who briefed him about  the status of ongoing projects in the province.

In another development, the premier took notice of the hike in gas bills and directed Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan to conduct an inquiry into the matter. “It is inappropriate to shift the additional burden of gas prices to consumers,” he said in a statement.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Imran Khan arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit

February 3, 2019 4:52 pm

Will launch a long march if attempts to undermine the 18th Amendment aren’t stopped, warns Bilawal

February 2, 2019 6:45 pm

West Indies assistant coach Logie praises Imran Khan’s leadership

February 1, 2019 6:36 pm

Unemployment has risen since the PTI government came into power, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

February 1, 2019 3:37 pm

Pakistan to grant e-visa facility to tourists from 175 countries, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 31, 2019 10:41 pm

PM Khan to take decision on creation of a South Punjab capital, says Tahir Cheema

January 31, 2019 9:05 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.