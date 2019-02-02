Photographer and director Madiha Aijaz passes away in Karachi

Madiha Aijaz, a photographer and director of ‘these silences are all the words’ – a documentary on Karachi’s public libraries, passes away on Saturday in Karachi’s Aga Khan hospital, reports from her friends said.

Madiha was working as an assistant professor at Karachi’s Indus Valley School of Arts and Architecture. She had an MFA in photography and Related Media from Parsons with a Fulbright Scholarship.

She was a brilliant teacher, said a colleague.

Rest in peace, Madiha Aijaz. You were a wonderful person, a sincere friend and a talented artist. May Allah bless your soul. — Hamid Sarfraz (@hsarfraz) February 2, 2019

Her photographic work on Hindu temples in Pakistan was published in, Historic Temples in Pakistan – A Call to Conscience, in 2014.

As a photographer, she used to photograph railroads, devotional towns and public libraries.

She won a number of prestigious awards for her work in the field of arts, including the commonwealth short story prize for radio.