Peshawar High Court judge injured after assailants open fire on his car

February 28, 2019




A Peshawar High Court judge was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Peshawar Thursday morning.

According to the police, two attackers on a motorcycle targeted Justice Ayub Khan’s car in Hayatabad's Phase V and injured both him and his driver.

Justice Khan was travelling to the high court for his hearings. The car has 10 to 12 bullet holes in it.

Related: Woman and her father killed outside Quetta court after husband opens fire

Rescue officials transported Justice Khan and his driver to the North West Hospital where doctor's say Justice Khan's condition is stable.

The police and other security agencies have sealed the area and are searching for the assailants.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Woman and her father killed outside Quetta court after husband opens fire

February 26, 2019 11:07 am

Suspects of Nimra killing case will be found by evening: Karachi police chief

February 25, 2019 6:34 pm

Three people killed after firing on a butcher’s shop in Lahore’s Baghbanpura

February 25, 2019 12:34 pm

Night flights are returning to Peshawar after five years

February 23, 2019 1:51 pm

Two arrested in the murder of a Pakhtun stage actress in Mardan

February 22, 2019 4:26 pm

14 killed after torrential rain hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

February 21, 2019 2:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.