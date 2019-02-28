Peshawar High Court judge injured after assailants open fire on his car

A Peshawar High Court judge was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Peshawar Thursday morning.
According to the police, two attackers on a motorcycle targeted Justice Ayub Khan’s car in Hayatabad's Phase V and injured both him and his driver.
Justice Khan was travelling to the high court for his hearings. The car has 10 to 12 bullet holes in it.
Rescue officials transported Justice Khan and his driver to the North West Hospital where doctor's say Justice Khan's condition is stable.
The police and other security agencies have sealed the area and are searching for the assailants.
