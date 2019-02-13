People of Faisalabad beware, the ‘break-up squad’ is on the prowl

Follow SAMAA English on

Seven members of the group were taken into custody for their involvement in making fake phone calls to people to break off potential weddings in Faisalabad.They arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime cell on Monday.They are accused of making money by breaking off at least 100 relationships. The men called up and harassed women and took cash from them after making phone calls to the family the woman was marrying into and telling the family false stories about her past relationships.FIA has accused them of harassing over 300 women in the last four months.FIA Faisalabad Cybercrime Cell’s Inspector Rashid Rizvi said the suspects were using a software for this purpose.You can make a call through this software on any number, but the receiver will not know the correct location of the caller.“If the larke wala [man’s side] rejected a marriage proposal of a certain woman, the gang would use the numbers of that same family to call up another man’s family to assassinate the character of the woman,” said Rizvi. “They made up stories about the woman near to her marriage – after the dates were decides and cards printed – so the wedding was called off.”