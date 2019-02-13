People can submit their Hajj applications from Feb 25 to March 6

February 12, 2019

Applications under the government’s Hajj Scheme will be received from February 25 to March 6, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, over 180,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year.

At least 1,7526 people will perform Hajj under the government scheme, and 71,684 people will go to Saudi Arabia under the private Hajj scheme.

The pilgrims under the government scheme will be selected through computerised balloting on March 8.

Ten thousand people above the age of 80 years will be sent to perform Hajj too.

Hajj, under the government scheme, will cost Rs436,975 for people from the northern region, which includes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad Multa, and Rahim Yar Khan. It will cost Rs426,975 for the people from the southern region, including Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur.

All the pilgrims will be provided with five liters of Zam Zam.

 

