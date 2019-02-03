Passengers aboard a PIA flight to London get a nasty surprise in their kheer

February 3, 2019




A passenger on a PIA flight to London got a nasty surprise when they noticed the kheer provided by the airline had some extra (and unwanted) protein.

The passenger posted a video on social media of the kheer, which had the usual toppings and an unusual addition – a live worm.

PIA’s slogan may be ‘Great people to fly with’ but in this case, the passengers aboard the flight certainly disagreed.

Related: PIA wants to play Qaseeda Burda Shareef on all flights

A mini-rebellion took place on the PIA flight PK-757 from Lahore to London after the discovery of the worm.

The passenger who found the creepy crawly in their food created a fuss and the rest of the passengers aboard the flight then refused to eat their food as well.

The general manager of flight services at PIA told SAMAA TV that they will be investigating the matter on the passenger’s complaint.

PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said the food wasn't prepared in PIA’s own kitchen. It was purchased from a local caterer in Lahore, he said. We will investigate once the flight returns to Pakistan, he assured.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight fake news

January 22, 2019 9:35 am

Facebook launches new petition feature

January 21, 2019 10:12 am

Gilgit-Baltistan DIG sent packing for harassing ex-wife on social media

January 18, 2019 11:24 pm

Over 200 ghost employees to be fired from PIA, says Soomro

January 18, 2019 8:35 pm

PIA wants to play Qaseeda Burda Shareef on all flights

January 16, 2019 1:34 pm

‘White elephants’ causing $15b losses to the national exchequer

January 14, 2019 10:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.