Passengers aboard a PIA flight to London get a nasty surprise in their kheer

The passenger posted a video on social media of the kheer, which had the usual toppings and an unusual addition – a live worm.PIA’s slogan may be ‘Great people to fly with’ but in this case, the passengers aboard the flight certainly disagreed.A mini-rebellion took place on the PIA flight PK-757 from Lahore to London after the discovery of the worm.The passenger who found the creepy crawly in their food created a fuss and the rest of the passengers aboard the flight then refused to eat their food as well.The general manager of flight services at PIA told SAMAA TV that they will be investigating the matter on the passenger’s complaint.PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said the food wasn't prepared in PIA’s own kitchen. It was purchased from a local caterer in Lahore, he said. We will investigate once the flight returns to Pakistan, he assured.