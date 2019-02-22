Two arrested in the murder of a Pakhtun stage actress in Mardan

A Pakhtun stage actress, Labab, has been killed in Mardan. Her body was recovered on Friday, three days after she went missing.

The actress, who was known as Gulalai, was on her way to Mardan from Peshawar when she went missing three days ago. She was staying with her sister in Peshawar.

The police said her body was recovered from field. Her body was identified by her sister. “According to initial investigations, there are three suspects involved in her killing,” said the Mardan DPO. “Two of them have been arrested. The vehicle used in the incident has also been seized from their possession.”

Police said the investigation is under way. Her father had lodged a report about her disappearance at the Sheikh Maltoon police station.

One of the men named in the FIR is Nawab, whom her sister believes killed Labab. She says the two had some serious differences and that he and two other people drove her to Mardan.

Local artists condemned her killing and demanded the government arrest her killers. This is not the first time local celebrities have come under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkwa. In 2018, three singers were killed.

A report released last year by the Aurat Foundation said the incidents of domestic violence and other attacks on women have phenomenally increased in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

At least 170 women were killed during the first six months of 2018, states the report. The most of these women were killed for honor, the report said.

