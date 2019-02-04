Parents forgive teacher for beating up their minor daughter with a stick in Lahore because ‘he’s their neighbour’

February 4, 2019




A teacher was taken into custody for beating up a girl because she did not memorise her lessons in Lahore.

He was later released after the girl's parents forgave him. Imtiaz teaches at a local academy in Lahore’s Shad Bagh.

He allegedly beat up the student with a stick at first. But he didn’t stop there. A video made with a mobile phone shows Imtiaz brutally choking and beating the minor girl.

Related: FIA arrests suspect on charges of raping and filming children in Lahore

The police took notice of the video and arrested Imtiaz. The girl's parents, however, reached the police station and forgave him, saying that he was their neighbour. The parents said they have always sent their children to him to be educated and will continue to do so. A minor beating doesn't matter, they said.

