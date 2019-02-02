Paragon Housing Society: Accountability court sends Saad and Salman Rafique to jail on judicial remand

February 2, 2019

An accountability court in Lahore rejected NAB’s request for an extension in the physical remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique. The court ordered them to be sent to jail on judicial remand instead.

The brothers were presented before the court for the sixth time on Saturday.

The NAB prosecutor defending the bureau had earlier argued that due to the production orders issued for Khawaja Saad, a complete investigation could not be conducted, even though they had his physical remand. The National Assembly speaker issued a production order to ensure Khawaja Saad, who is an MNA, attended the assembly sessions.

Related: Accountability court extends Saad and Salman Rafique’s physical remand till Feb 2

During the hearing, Khawaja Saad, the former Railways minister, argued that NAB didn’t have any evidence, account details or transaction details against them.

Khawaja Saad and Khawaja Salman are accused of being owners of the Paragaon Housing Society. They deny this allegation.

They will be presented before the court again on February 16.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

NAB ordered to investigate Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar after reviewing corruption petition 

February 1, 2019 12:37 pm

Fake accounts case: NAB adds three deputy directors to its 40-member investigation team

January 31, 2019 3:09 pm

Curbing corruption is everyone’s responsibility, NAB chief tells bureaucrats

January 30, 2019 9:26 pm

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur file review petition against SC’s order in fake accounts case

January 28, 2019 1:03 pm

Accountability court extends Saad and Salman Rafique’s physical remand till Feb 2

January 26, 2019 5:24 pm

Rental power projects reference: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to be indicted on Feb 8

January 21, 2019 4:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.