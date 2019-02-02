Paragon Housing Society: Accountability court sends Saad and Salman Rafique to jail on judicial remand

An accountability court in Lahore rejected NAB’s request for an extension in the physical remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique. The court ordered them to be sent to jail on judicial remand instead.

The brothers were presented before the court for the sixth time on Saturday.

The NAB prosecutor defending the bureau had earlier argued that due to the production orders issued for Khawaja Saad, a complete investigation could not be conducted, even though they had his physical remand. The National Assembly speaker issued a production order to ensure Khawaja Saad, who is an MNA, attended the assembly sessions.

During the hearing, Khawaja Saad, the former Railways minister, argued that NAB didn’t have any evidence, account details or transaction details against them.

Khawaja Saad and Khawaja Salman are accused of being owners of the Paragaon Housing Society. They deny this allegation.

They will be presented before the court again on February 16.

