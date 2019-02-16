Paragon Housing case: Saad and Salman Rafique remand extended by 16 days

An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique’s judicial remand till March 4 in the Paragon Housing scam case.

The Khawaja brothers were presented before the court as their judicial remand ended today. The court then granted a 16-day extension in their judicial remand.

They were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their pre-arrest bail plea.

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.