Saudi crown prince receives Pakistan’s highest civilian award

February 18, 2019

Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Pakistan’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, was awarded to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday.

President Arif Alvi conferred the award to the crown prince.

A special ceremony was organised at the President House in honor of the crown prince. Senate chairperson, National Assembly speaker, cabinet members and chiefs of all armed forces attended the ceremony too.

The royal guest arrived at President House along with Prime Minister Imran Khan. They were taken from PM House in an ornate horse-drawn carriage, complete with an entourage decked out in bright red suits.

Related: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $20b agreements as crown prince arrives in Islamabad

Saudi prince had breakfast this morning with the premier. He held meetings with chiefs of all armed forces at the PM House too.

He will leave for the airport from the President House.

Related: Saudi Arabia is investing in Pakistan, not giving it charity: Saudi Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir

The Saudi kingdom is investing $20 billion in different sectors in Pakistan. Seven memorandums of understanding were signed and 10 joint working groups were set up to oversee the process.

 
 
 

