Pakistan’s FO lodges protest with Indian envoy over ceasefire violations that killed four civilians

Pakistan has lodged a protest with the New Delhi’s representative in Islamabad over the killing of four civilians in India’s ceasefire violations across the Line of Control.

The spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the Indian aggression that claimed the lives of four civilians in Nikial and Khuiratta Sectors on February 26, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

The deceased include Mottia Bibi, Zarina, Gulfaraz and Shehnaz. Six others were injured in the unprovoked shelling by Indian border security forces.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons, the FO press release said. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, it said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Dr Faisal said. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.”

The Director-General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

The Indian envoy was called upon to instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, Dr Faisal added.

