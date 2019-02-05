Pakistanis should raise their voices for the people in Kashmir, says Mishal Malik

February 5, 2019




Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik, said that Pakistanis should raise their voices for the people in Kashmir. 

"All Pakistanis should email the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute," she said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. This is the era of social media.

She even accused the Indian authorities of poisoning her husband.

Related: 'Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle'

"My daughter wants to meet her father," she said. We are not scared of asking for our rights, she added.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Day every year on February 5 to show its support for the people in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the freedom movement in Indian-Administered Kashmir is gaining momentum. Seven decades have passed yet the dispute over Kashmir remains unresolved, he said.

 

 
 
 
 

