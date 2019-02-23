Pakistani woman dies after Indian forces shoot her for crossing the border

February 23, 2019




A 22-year-old Pakistani woman who was shot by Indian Border Security Forces personnel died at a hospital in India’s Amritsar on Friday.

Gulshan Bibi, who reportedly suffered from a psychological condition was a resident of Narowal who mistakenly crossed the Pakistan-India border and was killed by Indian armed forces, who declared her a terrorist.

Indian media outlets quoted their army as saying she was mentally fit and in her mid to early 40s.

The BSF then took her to the Guru Nanak Civil Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

Related: We don't want conflict with India but will defend Pakistan till our last breath if needed: ISPR chief

Her family has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to have her body returned to Pakistan. Her uncle told SAMAA TV that she left their house at night three days ago and crossed the border near the check post. He asked the premier for help bringing her body back so her funeral rites can take place.

Tensions have risen between the two countries after an attack on Indian forces in Kashmir claimed 44 lives. India has accused Pakistan of being involved in the incident and Pakistan has denied the allegations, asking for proof.

